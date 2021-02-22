MISD diamond teams shake off snow

The Big Freeze of 2021 postponed the start of softball season by a week and ruined a lot of finishing-touch scrimmages for North Texas baseball teams as well.

But with clearer weather ahead, the Midlothian High and Heritage High baseball and softball teams are both ready for action this week. In fact, HHS and MHS baseball were slated to face each other on Tuesday at the MHS turf field to start the year for both teams.

The MHS baseball Panthers are set to host their own tournament to begin the new season on Thursday. They have five games scheduled and will play Keller Fossil Ridge and Mansfield High on Thursday, Euless Trinity and Waxahachie on Friday, and Colleyville Heritage on Saturday.

With a condensed schedule in place, the Panthers will travel to Ennis next Tuesday for their first District 14-5A game. However they will still be allowed two more tournaments: the Robert Dulin Memorial Tournament at Waxahachie’s Richards Park, and the Drew Medford Tournament hosted by Mansfield ISD March 11-13.

MHS softball

The Lady Panthers had planned six home tournament games to start the year last weekend, but all went by the wayside thanks to Old Man Winter. Instead, they were scheduled to open the year with a district game right of the bat at Ennis on Tuesday night.

The Lady Panthers have rescheduled home tournament contests for this weekend. They will host North Lamar and Carthage on Thursday, Mabank and Fort Worth Arlington Heights on Friday, and Arlington Martin and Athens on Saturday at the MHS softball field.

MHS will start the month of March at home against Red Oak in another District 14-5A tilt next Tuesday.

HHS baseball

The Jaguars’ schedule is in flux because of shifting of schedules due to the weather. But the team was scheduled to play in the Kennedale tournament this weekend and in the Allen tournament next weekend. A third tournament has been arranged for the weekend of March 11-13, with the Jags to face Krum on the opening day.

The Jags’ district has adopted a weekly home-and-away schedule that has grown in popularity in recent years. HHS will host Ferris on March 16 and will make a return trip to face the Yellowjackets on March 19 in the opening week of district.

HHS softball

The softball Jaguars will dive right into action this weekend with six games scheduled.

HHS will face Mabank and Hillsboro on Thursday in Waxahachie, North Lamar and Carthage on Friday in Midlothian, and Athens and Waxahachie on different fields on Saturday in the Ellis County tournament.

After a regular non-district contest against Palmer on March 2, HHS will play six scheduled contests in the Johnson County tournament: vs. Alvarado and China Spring at Alvarado on March 4, Grandview and Krum at Grandview on March 5, and Corsicana and Cleburne at Cleburne on March 6.

Following a March 11 non-district home game against Glen Rose, the Jags will open District 11-4A play on March 15 at home against Fe