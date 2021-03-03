Jags break even on opening weekend

Mirror report

KENNEDALE — The Midlothian Heritage Jaguars opened the belated 2021 season at 2-2 with wins against Alvarado and Burleson Centennial and losses against Fort Worth Arlington Heights and Springtown in the Kennedale tournament.

The 2021 campaign got off to a boffo start for the Jags on Thursday as Andrew Graham and Hunter Trojacek combined on a two-hit shutout in an 8-0 victory over District 11-4A rival Alvarado. Graham, the opening-day starter, earned the win and Trojacek picked up a save, each allowing one hit.

Austin Walts batted 3-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored, and Graham helped his own cause by going 3-for-4 with an RBI. HHS never trailed after plating two runs in the top of the second inning.

But a strong outing by Heights’ mound staff brought the Jags back to earth in an 8-1 loss later on Thursday as HHS was held to three hits. Heritage averted a shutout on Brock Fuller’s RBI hit in the fifth inning that scored Mason Chapa. Blake Wilhoite and Rylan Figueroa supplied the other two singles.

On Friday, another mound duo — Briley Green and Ryan Purdy — paired for a shutout in the Jags’ 5-0 win over Centennial. Green got the win with five innings of three-hit ball, and Purdy closed out with two perfect innings. Fuller and Aiden Morris led the way at the dish with two hits each, and Caden Hawthorne had two RBI batting in the nine-hole.

But HHS ended the weekend with a dash of humility in a 6-3 setback against Springtown on Saturday. On the plus side, three of the Jags’ five hits went for extra bases as Jason Barela and Sam Sinclair tripled and Morris doubled, finishing 2-for-2 with a run scored.

HHS will play in the Allen tournament this coming weekend against teams to be announced. One of the games that appears to be set will be against Plano East at 3:45 p.m. on Friday. The Jags will play in one more weekend tournament to be determined before their March 16 district opener at home against Ferris.