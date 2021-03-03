Baseball Panthers open year at 2-3

Mirror report

Last weekend’s opening action was a mixed bag for the Midlothian baseball Panthers as they won two games and lost three in the Midlothian Varsity Tournament at Ronnie Clanton Field.

After opening with a 7-2 loss to Mansfield High and a 4-2 loss to Keller Fossil Ridge on Thursday, the Panthers took the lead late in a pitchers’ duel and defeated Euless Trinity, 2-1, on Friday for their first victory of 2021.

MHS was held to two hits, but both were triples, by Nathan Humphreys and Fletcher Newman. Each one led to a run, as Newman tripled in the fourth to score Humphreys from first, and Humphreys hit a two-out three-bagger and then scored on an infield error off the bat of Newman for the go-ahead tally bin the sixth.

The pitching was strong on both sides. MHS pitchers struck out seven, while Trinity pitchers sat down five.

Newman took the win for MHS in two innings of relief, allowing no runs on no hits, striking out three and walking none. Colton Clawson started the game, yielding five hits and one run over five innings while fanning four.

Even though MHS gave up three runs in the third inning, they still defeated Colleyville Heritage in a five-inning run rule, 14-4, on Saturday.

The Panthers scored in all five innings. Fletcher Newman and Ethan Shipley hit back-to-back RBI doubles to spark a four-run first inning; then later, MHS scored five runs in the fifth inning to put the mercy rule in effect. The big inning was thanks to singles by Humphreys and Newman, an error on a ball put in play by Preston Walker, and a double by Patrick Hudson that turned out to be the walk-off hit.

Newman was credited with his second “W” of the year for MHS. The righthander allowed six hits and four runs over three innings. Hudson threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.

MHS tallied 12 hits on the game and Newman, Humphreys, and Brady Redmon all had multiple hits. Newman went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBI and Hudson finished with three RBI.

In perhaps the marquee game of the tournament, the Panthers collected six hits to Waxahachie's three, but still fell to the Indians, 4-1, on Friday night.

Tyler Klein took the loss for the Panthers, giving up four runs on two hits over two innings. Starter Travis Klein was strong for five innings, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out nine and walking one.

Redmon went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead MHS in hits.

Because of the late season start caused by the winter storm, the Panthers found themselves Tuesday night already set for their District 14-5A opener at Ennis.

The Panthers will face Waxahachie not once, but twice in the Indians’ Robert Dulin Memorial Tournament at Richards Park. The two teams will open up the tournament on Thursday at noon and will play again in prime time at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Additionally, MHS will face Mansfield Legacy twice, at 2 p.m. on Thursday and 11 a.m. on Saturday; and will take on Birdville at 4 p.m. on Friday, all at Richards Park. The Panthers will return to district play next Tuesday, hosting Red Oak.