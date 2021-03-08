HHS wins pair at Allen tournament

Mirror report

ALLEN — Stepping up in classification over the weekend, the Heritage High School baseball team won two games and lost three in the Allen baseball tournament, beating Frisco Independence and Crandall while losing to Richardson, Dallas Jesuit and Plano East.

In Thursday’s tournament opener, the Jaguars (4-5) took the early lead and went on to top Independence, 6-2. Andrew Graham was 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and two RBI, and also pitched 4 2/3 innings to notch the win. Hunter Trojacek finished up to earn a save.

Later Thursday, though, the Jags were edged by Richardson, 1-0, as Richardson scored the game’s only run in the second inning. Kaden Sayles took the tough-luck loss, allowing one run on three hits in five innings of work. Brock Fuller and Briley Green had the only HHS hits.

The Jags came back on Friday with a 5-2 loss to Jesuit and a 9-2 loss to Plano East. Fuller finished with two hits against Jesuit, and Blake Wilhoite had the lone safety against East.

But on Saturday, HHS closed out the weekend on an upbeat note with a 7-1 win over former district rival Crandall. Wilhoite drove in three runs and Fuller and Trojacek each batted 2-for-3. Four Jag pitchers combined on a four-hitter, with Ryan Purdy earning the win.

The district baseball schedule won’t begin until next Tuesday for the Jags, who will open at home against Ferris and then make the return trip to face the Yellowjackets on March 19. Teams will play each other home-and-away each week in district play this season.

HHS softball splits games

The Heritage High School softball team finished 3-3 over the weekend in the Johnson County tournament, ending the tournament on Saturday with an 8-0 victory over Cleburne.

The Jags (5-6-1) will host Glen Rose on Thursday and Grandview on Friday, then will host Ferris on Monday to get caught up on District 11-4A games They will travel to Carrollton Ranchview next Tuesday.