MHS splits games at Dulin tourney

Mirror report

The Midlothian baseball Panthers opened District 14-5A play last Tuesday night with a narrow 10-inning loss to Ennis at Ronnie Clanton Field, then finished with a break-even record over the weekend with two wins and two losses in the Robert Dulin Memorial Tournament at Waxahachie’s Richards Park.

The Panthers (4-6, 0-1) rode a complete-game four-hit shutout by Fletcher Newman to the win in a 4-0 victory over the Indians on Thursday to start the tournament. Newman struck out five and walked two. Nathan Humphreys batted 2-for-3 with two run batted in, and Brady Redmon and Patrick Hudson added an RBI each as MHS took a 3-0 lead in the first half-inning.

MHS followed later Thursday with a 9-3 win over Mansfield Legacy in a game shortened to four innings by a time limit. Justin Glass as 2-for-2 with three RBI, Humphreys added a double and three RBI, and Newman finished 2-for-3 and scored a pair of runs. Hunter Rainwater worked three innings on the hill for the win.

The Panthers, however, came back on Friday with a 5-2 loss to Birdville and a 4-0 loss to the host Indians. Rainwater drove in both MHS runs against Birdville and Redmon finished 2-for-3; while in the season rubber game against WHS, Waxahachie’s Jared Thomas and Hunter Poyner combined on a one-hitter, with Hudson’s single in the top of the sixth ending a no-hit bid.

Against Ennis last week, the district slate got off on the wrong foot for MHS as the Lions pulled off a 5-4 win, pushing across the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th. Hudson finished 2-for-3 with two walks to lead the Panthers, and Preston Walker added a double.

Following Tuesday night’s home district game against Red Oak, the Panthers will play in the Drew Medford Memorial Tournament starting on Thursday. They will travel to Mansfield Summit to face Keller Fossil Ridge and Fort Worth Country Day on Thursday afternoon starting at 1:30, then will take on Mansfield High and Arlington Martin on Friday at Mansfield Legacy at 1:30 and will close out on Saturday against Fort Worth Nolan Catholic at Summit at 11 a.m.