MHS has tough luck in Medford

After a tough showing in the Drew Medford Memorial Tournament, the Midlothian Panthers will be glad to return to district play this week.

The Panthers finished with a win, a tie and three losses in the tournament, but ended on a high note with a 5-4 victory over Fort Worth Nolan Catholic on Saturday.

MHS scored the go-ahead run in the top of the fifth inning as Colton Clawson led off with a walk, advanced to third on a Preston Walker single and scored on Justin Glass’ sacrifice fly.

Tyler Klein got the win with four innings of work, and Caden Copeland pitched the final two innings for the save.

On the weekend, the Panthers (6-9-1, 2-0) dropped an 8-1 decision to Keller Fossil Ridge and tied Fort Worth Country Day, 3-3, on Thursday after taking a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh. The next day, MHS suffered a walk-off loss to Mansfield, 5-4, and fell to Arlington Martin, 8-2.

Highlights included a Fletcher Newman double against Fossil Ridge, a pair of two-hit games by Nathan Humphreys and Kyzer Harrington against Country Day, Humphreys’ steal of home to tie the game against Mansfield in the sixth inning, and a Walker solo home run early in the game against Martin.

The vibe was different in last Tuesday’s home district game as the Panthers pounded Red Oak, 10-0, in a six-inning run-rule win. MHS had 11 hits and broke the game open with five runs in the fifth inning, adding three more in the sixth to put the mercy rule in effect.

Brady Redmon finished 4-for-4 with a homer and five RBI and was a double shy of hitting for the cycle. Hunter Rainwater was 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, while Humphreys was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored. Walker homered and Jackson Cox doubled in the victory.

Copeland got the win on the mound, scattering three singles and throwing five scoreless innings while fanning nine.

The Panthers were scheduled to travel to Corsicana on Tuesday as District 14-5A play resumes. They will host Waco University this Friday at 7 p.m. at Ronnie Clanton Field, then will visit Cleburne next Tuesday.