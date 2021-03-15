Jags eke out 3 wins in tourney

Mirror report

Despite slumping at the dish, the Heritage High School baseball team had a successful home tournament last weekend, adding three victories and a tie to their season ledger.

The Jaguars opened on Thursday with a 5-0 shutout over China Spring as Andrew Graham and Ryan Purdy teamed up for a five-hit shutout. Graham tossed the first four frames and struck out six in earning the win, and Purdy pitched the last three innings and allowed two hits, striking out four to pick up the save.

HHS had only three singles, but took advantage of nine walks and was able to manufacture runs when needed.

Heritage broke on top 2-0 on an RBI single by Graham and a bases-loaded walk by Sam Sinclair. The score stayed that way until the sixth, when the Jags added three insurance tallies on sacrifice flies by both Roman Vazquez and Rylan Figueroa, and on a passed ball that scored Mason Chapa from third.

Later Thursday, the Jags (7-5-1) added a 7-2 victory over Krum in the tournament, leading for good after scoring three first-inning runs. Brock Fuller and Blake Wilhoite each finished 2-for-3, with Wilhoite adding a triple and three run scored. Graham had three RBI and Sinclair finished with a double. Kaden Sayles went all six innings for the Jags, allowing two runs on four hits.

HHS came back on Friday evening and used another quick start and a little more small-ball to pick up a 4-1 win over River Oaks Castleberry. The Jags were held to two hits — singles by Wilhoite and Cord Spenrath — but each hit led to a run. Figueroa and reliever Hunter Trojacek shared a five-hitter with one unearned run allowed.

The Jags scored three runs in the first inning on a Wilhoite RBI hit, a Graham sac fly and an Aiden Morris RBI groundout. Fuller’s sac fly in the fourth added a run.

The only blip of the weekend was on Saturday as the Jags rallied in the sixth inning to salvage a 3-3 tie against Iowa Park in the tourney finale as Fuller’s two-RBI single knotted the score. Briley Green pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits, before Purdy came on and finished up with 2 2/3 hitless innings.

The Jags were scheduled to host Ferris on Tuesday, then make the return trip to face the Yellowjackets on the road on Friday as District 11-4A play gets underway. They will start a home-and-away series next Tuesday, March 23, at Carrollton Ranchview.