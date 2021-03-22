Panthers split low –scoring contests

Mirror report

The Midlothian Panthers found themselves in a pair of pitchers’ duels last week. One of them was successful, the other not.

Bouncing back from a 2-1 extra-inning walk-off loss at Corsicana last Tuesday, the Panthers rode the arm of Travis Klein to a 1-0 victory over Waco University on Friday night at Ronnie Clanton Field.

Klein threw a complete-game shutout and allowed only two hits, striking out 11 and walking one. The Panthers played error-free defense behind him.

The two teams matched zeroes all the way until the bottom of the sixth inning, when MHS finally broke through with a run. Justin Glass drove in Nathan Humphreys with a single after Humphreys was hit by a pitch to lead off, stole second and advanced to third on a flyout.

University put the tying run at second base on a double to start the seventh, but Klein recorded a popup, a flyout and a strikeout in order to complete the shutout.

Kyzer Harrington doubled and Brady Redmon and Lance Rains also collected a single each for the Panthers (7-10-1, 3-1).

Last Tuesday’s road contest against Corsicana ended in frustration after the host Tigers tied the game in the bottom of the seventh, then won it on a Hunter Autrey home run to right to lead off the bottom of the eighth off MHS reliever Jaylon Johnson.

Caden Copeland started the game for the Panthers and allowed one run on three hits over 6 1/3 innings, striking out six while walking three before reaching his pitch count limit.

MHS took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth as Redmon’s line single to right scored Rains from second. Preston Walker was 2-for-4 to pace the Panthers.

The Panthers were scheduled on Tuesday night to travel to Cleburne. They draw the district open date this Friday and will return to action next Tuesday night at home against Joshua.