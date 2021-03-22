Jags sweep series from Ferris

Mirror report

The Heritage High School baseball team got off to a quick start out of the starting blocks in District 11-4A play last week, sweeping a home-and-home series against Ferris comfortably.

Last Tuesday night, the Jaguars came away with a 10-2 victory over the Yellowjackets at the HHS baseball field. Andrew Graham pitched a complete-game two-hitter, allowing two runs and striking out nine while issuing no walks. Graham also helped his own cause at the plate, batting 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI.

Kaden Sayles added a triple and three RBI in the win, and Mason Chapa drove in a pair of runs for HHS. Chas Lavender scored three runs and Sam Sinclair two as well.

Heritage (9-5-1, 2-0) plated five runs in the first inning, the big blow coming on Sayles’ two-run triple. The Jags tacked on four more runs in the third to take control of the game, 9-0 as Chapa singled home two runs and an error off the bat of Brock Fuller resulted in two more runs.

Nate Aguinaga had both hits for Ferris.

On Friday night, the scene shifted to Ferris High School, and the outcome was much the same as the Jags won again, 9-2. This time, the Jags spread the scoring around, taking a 3-0 lead in the top of the third and a 5-1 lead after four.

Graham batted 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored, while Hunter Trojacek and Blake Wilhoite each doubled twice and drove in two runs each, and Sinclair and Jason Barela each added two safeties.

Sayles and Ryan Purdy shared a combined four-hitter, with Sayles working the first four frames for the win and Purdy earning a save by tossing the final three innings.

The Jags were scheduled to start a home-and-home series against Carrollton Ranchview on Tuesday night at Ranchview, with a home game Friday at 7 p.m. to close out the week. Aftar stepping out of district play Saturday with a 1 p.m. game at Corsicana, the Jags will start another series next Tuesday at Kennedale.