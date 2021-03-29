HHS sweeps Wolves, falls at Corsicana

Mirror report

CORSICANA — The Heritage High School baseball team improved to 4-0 in District 11-4A play with a sweep of Carrollton Ranchview last week, but a non-district road loss to Corsicana kept the Jaguars on the ground.

The Jags took a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth inning on Saturday, but the Class 5A Tigers tied it in their half-inning and then pulled away with five runs in the fifth, sending HHS to an 8-2 setback.

Heritage broke on top early as Brock Fuller led off the game with a triple and Sam Sinclair singled him home. In the fourth, Hunter Trojacek singled and took third on an outfield error, then scored on Andrew Graham’s sacrifice fly to left.

Both Fuller and Sinclair finished 2-for-3 to lead the Jags, and Trojacek and Caden Hawthorne each added singles. Reliever Ryan Purdy suffered the loss after taking over for starting pitcher Kaden Sayles, who was sharp through four innings.

Against Ranchview, however, the Jags (11-6-1, 4-0) were clicking as they won last Tuesday, 2-0, then put on their hitting shoes for an 11-1 run-rule win at home on Friday.

In last Tuesday’s road outing, the Jags got a combined three-hit shutout from Graham and Briley Green. Graham scattered three singles over five innings for the win, and Green closed out the save with two hitless frames.

HHS scored the game’s only two runs in the top of the third inning as Trojacek drove home Fuller and Rylan Figueroa with a line single to right with two out.

Sinclair finished 2-for-3 with a double and Graham also doubled for the Jags.

On Friday, the Jags broke the game open with an eight-run fourth inning, then triggered the run rule with a run in the bottom of the fifth. The Jags were aided by five walks, two errors and a hit batter in the eight-run fourth.

Green allowed one run on five hits in working all five innings.

The Jags were scheduled to start a home-and-home series at Kennedale on Tuesday night and will host the Wildcats on Friday at 7 p.m. They will then start the second half of district play with a game at Ferris next Tuesday, April 6.