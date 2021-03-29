Panthers ride pitching to win at Cleburne

Mirror report

CLEBURNE — The Midlothian Panthers were involved in their second-straight pitchers’ duel last Tuesday night when they went on the road to face Cleburne. For the second outing in a row, the Panthers prevailed.

Caden Copeland pitched 6 1/3 innings of two-hit shutout ball with 13 strikeouts to earn the win, and Nathan Humphreys recorded the final two outs as the Panthers edged the Yellowjackets, 2-0, in a District 14-5A contest.

The Panthers needed the mound performance because they were held to just three hits themselves. One of them, a Brady Redmon two-run double, scored Hunter Rainwater and Kyzer Harrington with the only runs of the game off Cleburne starter Preston Griffith.

The first eight Panthers were retired in order before Rainwater broke the ice with a single in the third. In the fourth, MHS put two on via a Humphreys single and an error, but both runners were stranded.

Finally, with two out in the fifth, the Panthers got something going. Rainwater reached on an error, and Harrington walked to set the stage for Redmon’s two-run double to right, scoring both runners and putting MHS on the board.

Copeland took it from there, setting down the next eight straight Cleburne batters before being lifted for Humphreys after a bloop single to right.

Following Friday’s open date, the Panthers (8-10-1, 4-1) were scheduled to return to action at Ronnie Clanton Field against Joshua on Tuesday night. They will be idle again on Good Friday, then will host Ennis next Tuesday, April 6.