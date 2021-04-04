Baseball Jags sweep Kennedale

Mirror report

The Heritage baseball Jaguars kept up their hot start to District 11-4A play this past week as they swept a home-and-home series against Kennedale.

The Jags (13-6-1, 6-0) defeated the Wildcats on the road last Tuesday, 9-0, then returned home on Friday night and issued a 14-3 five-inning run-rule drubbing.

In Friday’s home game, HHS scored runs in each of the four innings they came to the plate. In the first, Blake Wilhoite’s RBI triple followed by Andrew Graham’s two-RBI triple capped a four-run inning, and Hunter Trojacek and Sam Sinclair batted in a pair of runs each in the second as the Jags made it 9-0.

In the third inning, Brock Fuller’s two-run double put the game in run-rule territory, and Caden Hawthorne added an RBI double.

Briley Green picked up the win on the mound with four innings of four-hit ball, striking out three. Kaden Sayles finished up in the fifth.

Trojacek finished 3-for-4 for HHS with three RBI and three runs scored. Sinclair, Fuller and Wilhoite each added two hits.

The Jags went on the road last Tuesday and got a complete-game four-hit shutout from Graham, who struck out seven and walked none. Graham only threw 87 pitches, 62 for strikes and 22 for first-pitch strikes.

There wasn’t as much offense for HHS in this game, but the Jags took advantage of three Kennedale errors, three wild pitches and two hit batters. Rylan Figueroa finished 2-for-2 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored.

The Jags broke on top, 3-0, in the third on RBI singles by Fuller and Wilhoite sandwiched around a passed ball that scored Figueroa. In the fifth, Figueroa scored on a wild pitch and Trojacek made it 5-0 on a sac fly.

The Jags were scheduled to begin the second half of the district schedule on Tuesday night at Ferris. They will host the Yellowjackets next Friday, then will travel to Benbrook on Saturday afternoon for a non-district game before hosting Carrollton Ranchview next Tuesday, April 13.