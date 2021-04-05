Panthers fall hard to Joshua

Mirror report

The Midlothian Panthers ended the month of March with only their third home game of the month, but they couldn’t capitalize on the home-field advantage as the Joshua Owls came away with a 10-2 win last Tuesday night at Ronnie Clanton Field in District 14-5A baseball play.

The Panthers fell into a 7-0 hole in the first three innings. MHS (8-11-1, 3-3) managed only five hits and committed four errors in the field.

Caden Copeland started and took the loss, allowing five earned runs on six hits in 1 1/3 innings. Colton Clawson took over in long relief and allowed no earned runs on two hits in 2 2/3 innings, and Travis Klein closed out with two strong innings.

Fletcher Newman finished 2-for-2 with an RBI in a bright spot at the plate for the Panthers.

MHS got on the scoreboard in the fourth on a bases-loaded walk by Lance Rains, forcing in Brady Redmon. Newman singled in Kyzer Harrington in the fifth for the other Panther tally.

After taking the weekend off for Easter, the Panthers were scheduled to host Ennis on Tuesday night to start the second leg of the district schedule.

They will travel to Red Oak on Friday for a 7 p.m. first pitch and will step out of the district grind to host Lewisville Hebron on Saturday at noon, before hosting Corsicana next Tuesday night.