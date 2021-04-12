Jags stay unblemished in loop

Mirror report

For the second time in three weeks, the Heritage High School baseball team was able to sweep a District 11-4A opponent to stay perfect in the games that really count — only to be brought back down to earth by a non-district foe.

After taking wins of 5-1 and 15-5 over the Ferris Yellowjackets last week, the Jaguars traveled to Benbrook for a non-district contest on Saturday afternoon and suffered a 4-3 walk-off loss on an outfield error with two out.

HHS (15-7-1, 8-0) took a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the fifth before the Bobcats rallied with a run in the fifth to knot it, followed by the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.

Braeden Paty pitched well in the start for the Jags, allowing two earned runs on six hits and fanning five. Kaden Sayles finished up and didn’t allow a hit or an earned run, but took the hard-luck loss.

Andrew Graham led the Jags by batting 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Ryan Purdy added two hits and an RBI.

In the friendlier realm of district play, the Jags started the week off with a 5-1 road victory over Ferris last Tuesday. It was a tight game until the seventh inning, when the Jags finally opened up some daylight with three runs.

Sam Sinclair and Rylan Figueroa each had two hits and Blake Wilhoite added a double for HHS. Graham was strong on the hill, holding the Jackets to a run on four hits and striking out nine without a walk in a complete-game win.

Then on Friday, the two teams met at HHS and moved the start time up to beat the expected thunderstorms that arrived later. The thunder was in the Jags’ bats as they hammered out a 15-5 six-inning run-rule victory.

The Jags grabbed an early edge and maintained it until the bottom of the fifth, when they erupted for seven runs to break it open. A single tally in the sixth ended the game on the run rule.

HHS spread the offense around as Brock Fuller, Caden Hawthorne, Figueroa and Mason Chapa all had two hits. Sayles crossed the plate three times and Wilhoite finished with two RBI.

Briley Green went four innings for the win, allowing three earned runs on four hits.

The Jags were scheduled to start a home-and-home series with Carrollton Ranchview on Tuesday night at HHS, with a return trip to Ranchview on Friday night. After another Saturday non-district game against Red Oak at HHS at 1 p.m., they will open their last home-and-home district series of the season on Tuesday, April 20 at home against Kennedale.