Panthers walk it off vs. Trimble Tech

Mirror report

The Midlothian High School baseball team continued to peak at the right time of the season, as they rallied in the bottom of the seventh for a 4-3 walk-off win over Fort Worth Trimble Tech on Saturday afternoon in a rescheduled non-district bout at Ronnie Clanton Field.

The Panthers (13-12-1, 7-4) trailed 3-1 after Trimble Tech had tallied single runs in the sixth and seventh each. But Kyzer Harrington sprinted home on a passed ball for the winning run after his two-run triple had tied the game.

Harrington finished the game 2-for-4 as the Panthers spread eight hits around. Humphreys finished with two runs scored.

The Panthers used four pitchers to hold Trimble Tech to three hits, with Travis Klein getting the win by pitching the seventh. Tyler Woolery, Colton Clawson and Hunter Rainwater also got some mound work.

Each team scored a run in the first inning, and the game stayed that way through five complete innings. MHS got its run on a leadoff inside-the-park home run by Nathan Humphreys.

Last Tuesday night on the home diamond, the Panthers scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead and went on to a 5-2 victory over the Cleburne Yellowjackets.

Humphreys finished 2-for-2 with two walks, a triple, two stolen bases, two RBI and a run scored while batting leadoff. Justin Glass added two hits and an RBI.

Caden Copeland scattered five hits, striking out six and yielding only one run. Humphreys pitched the seventh, allowing a run.

The first three innings were scoreless, but Cleburne broke on top 1-0 in the fourth. In the fifth, however, MHS found a way to manufacture a couple of runs to move on top, taking advantage of two walks, a steal, a passed ball and two RBI groundouts.

The Panthers were more emphatic in the sixth as they added three more runs on a Glass RBI single, followed by Humphreys’ two-run triple.

The Panthers had Tuesday off and will end the regular season on Friday night at Joshua at 7 p.m. They will then wait to see how the bi-district playoff picture shakes out for next week.