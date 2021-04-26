Jags close out perfect district run

Mirror report

KENNEDALE — The Heritage High School baseball team closed out a perfect run through the District 11-4A slate on an emphatic note on Friday as the Jaguars shut out Kennedale, 11-0, to sweep yet another home-and-home series.

Andrew Graham threw six innings of four-hit shutout ball, striking out six and walking three. Ryan Purdy pitched a hitless seventh.

Graham also helped his own cause by batting 2-for-3 with a homer, a double, three RBI and a run scored. Not to be outdone, Sam Sinclair was 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, three RBI and two runs scored; and Jason Barela was 3-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and a run scored. Brock Fuller chipped in with a pair of hits.

HHS (19-7-1, 12-0) took the initial lead in the second inning when Sinclair tripled home Hunter Trojacek, and Sinclair made it 3-0 his next time up with a two-run single in the third. Graham followed with an RBI double.

Graham’s two-run bomb to left in the top of the fifth added to the lead, and HHS closed out in the top of the seventh on Barela’s bases-clearing triple.

Last Tuesday at home, the Jags finished strong once again to erase a one-run deficit in the fourth inning, defeating the Wildcats, 8-2.

Briley Green pitched a two-hitter and didn’t allow any earned runs, whiffing nine and walking one.

Graham was red-hot at the dish again, going 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, two RBI and a run scored. Fuller was 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored; Trojacek added two doubles; and Blake Wilhoite finished with a double and a triple.

The Jags opened with a run as Trojacek doubled home Fuller. Kennedale scored twice in the top of the fourth, but HHS got the runs back when Graham scored on a wild pitch and Fuller later singled home Barela.

HHS tacked on two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to win comfortably.

The Jags will close out the regular season on Friday at Godley starting at 7 p.m. The bi-district round of the Class 4A Region II baseball playoffs will follow.