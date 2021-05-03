Jags await bi-district opponent

Mirror report

The Heritage High School baseball team will open the Class 4A Region II playoffs this weekend against the fourth-place team out of District 9-4A.

The Jaguars (19-7-1) haven’t played since April 23, when they closed out a perfect run through District 10-4A with an 11-0 shutout win at Kennedale.

Rainy weather all of last week scuttled a home-and-home non-district series that had been scheduled with Godley. HHS rescheduled a single warm-up game on Monday evening against Godley at Cleburne High School.

The Jags’ bi-district opponent will be either Van Alstyne (15-9) or Melissa. The two teams remained in contention for the No. 4 seed out of 9-4A, and Van Alstyne’s Friday night rainout against Sanger was still pending as of Monday.

A win by VA over Sanger would force a play-in against Melissa, which was likely to be played on Tuesday if necessary. Otherwise, Melissa would advance to the postseason.