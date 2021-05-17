HHS leads district baseball honors

After finishing as the undefeated District 10-4A baseball champion with a 20-win season, Heritage High School reaped the rewards with a large number of superlative rewards through a vote of district coaches at the end of the season.

Leading the way for HHS is junior Andrew Graham, who was named district Most Valuable Player. The 6-foot-5 righthander finished the season a perfect 10-0 on the year and set a new school season strikeout record. Graham ended his season with 10 strikeouts with one walk and one earned run allowed as he pitched the Jaguars to a 2-1 victory over Melissa in Game 1 of their bi-district round series.

Among other top award winners, HHS senior Blake Wilhoite is the defensive MVP and junior Sam Sinclair the offensive MVP. The district Utility Player of the Year is senior Brock Fuller, and sophomore Hunter Trojacek is the Newcomer of the Year.

Pitchers Briley Green and Kaden Sayles were voted first-team all-district as well as infielder Rylan Figueroa and outfielder Caden Hawthorne.

Infielder Jason Barela and outfielder Mason Chapa were named second-team all-district.

Over the weekend, HHS held its awards ceremony, and Wilhoite and Graham were named co-team MVPs. Austin Walts was named winner of the Fighting Heart Award.

While older players were winning awards, HHS freshman baseball player Wayne Tackett was receiving an honor of his own. Tackett announced on Thursday of last week that he has been chosen to participate in the New Balance Future Stars Series Regional Combine.