MHS' Hydes named as All-Star baseball coach

The Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association has named Midlothian High School head baseball coach Ray Hydes as a coach for the North Class 5A-6A All-Stars.

Coach Alan McDougal of Colleyville Heritage will join Hydes on the North coaching staff.

The 5A-6A All-Star Game will be played at Dell Diamond in Round Rock on Sunday, June 20 at 1 p.m. Before that, the Class 1A-4A All-Star Game will take place on Saturday, June 19 at Dell Diamond at 1 p.m.

Hydes recently finished up his 22nd season at MHS and his 33rd year of coaching. He graduated from Nederland High School in 1981, where he won All-District honors in both baseball and football.

Hydes began his coaching career at DeSoto High School and was also head coach at Joshua High School in 1990.

Hydes attended Angelina Junior College, where he was named All-Conference catcher for two years. He then transferred to Dallas Baptist University where he played in two College World Series tournaments and was named to the World Series All-Tournament Team. Other honors Coach Hydes has received include All-American Catcher, MVP of the Regional Tournament (1985), and two years All-Conference at Dallas Baptist University.

Hydes and his wife, Tanya, have been married for 30 years and have a 24-year-old daughter, Raegan.