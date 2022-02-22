MISD baseball teams eye new season

The Heritage Jaguars enjoyed a 20-9-1 season last year and a District 10-4A championship. Can they repeat the feat?

The Jags bring a lot of experience back from the 2021 squad, and the new season gets started on Thursday at the Kennedale tournament.

Returning for HHS is senior Andrew Graham, the district Most Valuable Player in 2021. The 6-foot-5 righthander finished the season a perfect 10-0 on the year and set a new school season strikeout record. Graham ended his season with 10 strikeouts with one walk and one earned run allowed as he pitched the Jaguars to a 2-1 victory over Melissa in Game 1 of their bi-district round series.

Senior Sam Sinclair, the district’s Offensive MVP a year ago, and junior Hunter Trojacek, the Newcomer of the Year in 2021, are also back for the Jags.

Infielders Rylan Figueroa and Jason Barela, and outfielder Caden Hawthorne return as well after earning all-district nods. Sophomore Wayne Tackett is an up-and-comer to watch.

The Jags will take on Alvarado at 9 a.m. and Joshua at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday to get the season underway at the Kennedale tournament. They will also face Maypearl at 1:30 p.m. on Friday and Fort Wirth Arlington Heights at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday.

HHS will compete in the McKinney North tournament March 3-5, then will host its own tournament March 10-12. District play begins March 18 at home against Ferris.

MHS hosts opening tourney

The Midlothian baseball Panthers lost a lot of stalwarts to graduation, but could have a nucleus in place to build upon last year’s 15-15-1 overall record and third-place finish in District 14-5A.

The Panthers last year won their bi-district series opener at Highland Park, but the Scots came to Ronnie Clanton Field and won back-to-back games to end their season.

Kyzer Harrington, Patrick Hudson and Colton Clawson return in the infield, with Fletcher Newman in the outfield and Ethan Shipley behind the plate. Other returnees include Jackson Wyatt, Cole Cruz and Braden Petty.

The 2022 season opens with the Midlothian Panther Baseball Tournament, which starts on Thursday at Ronnie Clanton Field. MHS will take on Mineral Wells at 4 p.m. and Keller Fossil Ridge at 7 p.m. on Thursday; Euless Trinity at 1 p.m. and Waxahachie at 7 p.m. on Friday; and Mineral Wells again at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The Panthers will also participate in the Robert Dulin Memorial Tournament March 3-5 in Waxahachie and in the Drew Medford Memorial Tournament March 10-12. District 14-5A play begins March 15 at home against Ennis.