Baseball Jags split openers with Bowie

Mirror report

The Heritage High School baseball team assembled a doubleheader at short notice against the Bowie Jackrabbits on Monday evening to make up for a weather-canceled tournament, and finally opened the 2022 season in belated fashion with a split.

The Jaguars debuted with a loss in Game 1, but pulled out a walk-off 5-4 win in the bottom of the seventh inning of the nightcap. An error off the bat of Sam Sinclair allowed Aiden Morris to score the game-winner from third, Morris’ third run scored of the night.

HHS (1-1) was held to three hits, including a double and a run scored by Andrew Graham. Wayne Tackett singled and scored, and Carter Pace singled and drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.

Jason Barela got the win with two hitless innings of relief. Starter Rylan Figueroa allowed two runs on two hits in 3 1/3 innings, and Braedyn Paty followed with 1 2/3 hitless frames.

The lead changed hands four times in Game 2 before the Jags knotted it up in the bottom of the fifth on a Roman Vazquez RBI grounder, scoring Morris.

In the opener, the Jags took a 7-5 lead into the fifth inning, but Bowie scored three runs in the top half of the inning and held on to win, 8-7. Sinclair, Graham and Roman Cariaga doubled as neither team generated much offense in the game, with six hits apiece.

Carter Rutenbar suffered the loss in relief of Graham, who was roughed-up in his first start of 2022 but got a no-decision.

MISD weekend on ice

Last weekend was a complete wipeout for diamond teams in Midlothian ISD as all baseball and softball tournament games were canceled because of the wintry weather.

Heritage High School’s baseball games in the season-opening Kennedale tournament were called off, as well as Midlothian High School’s own Panther Baseball Tournament.

HHS will compete in the McKinney North tournament this coming weekend with much better conditions expected. The Jags will play two games each at McKinney North against teams to be determined, with a final game on Saturday at Dallas Jesuit against another team TBD.

The Panthers will play in Waxahachie’s Robert Dulin Memorial Tournament, starting Thursday at Waxahachie High School against Mansfield at 10 a.m. and Tyler at 12:30 p.m. On Friday, the scene shifts to Richards Park, where MHS will face Birdville at 11 a.m. and Forney at 3 p.m. The Panthers will take on the host Indians at Richards Park in the grand finale on Saturday at 3 p.m.

The Lady Panthers’ tournament games in the Ellis County Invitational were canceled, as well as the softball Jags’ games in the Glen Rose tournament.

MHS will return to action and will get a strong taste of South Texas at the Seguin tournament. The Lady Panthers will play South San Antonio and Southwest Legacy back-to-back starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, then will face Seguin and New Braunfels at 10 a.m. on Friday, and will close out on Saturday against Harlingen at 11:30 a.m. and PSJA North at 2:30 p.m.

Heritage, meanwhile, was scheduled to host Palmer on Tuesday before participating in the Little Elm tournament. They will take on Midland Greenwood at 9:40 a.m. and Little Elm at 6 p.m. on Thursday; Dallas Woodrow Wilson at 11:20 a.m. and Trinity Christian at 2:40 p.m. on Friday; and Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis at 9:40 a.m. and Castleberry at 2:40 p.m. They will also host Maypearl next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.