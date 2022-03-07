Jags hold own at McKinney North

Mirror report

McKINNEY — After a doubleheader split against Bowie on Monday of last week to open the 2022 baseball season, the Heritage jaguars won three games as the only Class 4A school in the field in the McKinney North tournament last weekend.

The Jags began the tournament on Thursday morning with a 5-2 win overFrisco Lebanon Trail, rallying with four runs in the top of the seventh to erase a 2-1 deficit. Hunter Trojacek tripled home the two go-ahead runs in the seventh.

Braedyn Paty went the distance, allowing one earned run on three hits and striking out nine. Carter Pace, Sam Sinclair and Jason Barela all had two hits each.

HHS (4-3) followed with a 10-1 loss to Fayetteville, Ark., managing just three singles, including Trojacek’s RBI hit in the first inning. It was a 2-1 game until the fourth inning, when Fayetteville erupted for 10 runs.

On Friday, however, the Jags came back and got a combined no-hitter from Carter Rutenbar and Roman Vazquez in a 6-2 victory over Keller Fossil Ridge. Rutenbar went six innings and struck out nine, but allowed two runs on a throwing error and a groundout. Vazquez pitched a scoreless seventh.

Rutenbar tripled and doubled, Vazquez had two doubles, Barela batted 2-for-3 and Trojacek tacked on two more RBI to lead the Jags.

HHS then picked up perhaps its most impressive win of the tournament, an 8-5 victory over host team McKinney North. Andrew Graham picked up his first win of the year, allowing four earned runs on six hits over four innings. Wayne Tackett finished up with three shutout innings for the save.

Graham also was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored as the Jags totaled 10 hits. Pace added two hits and two RBI.

The Jags closed out the tournament on Saturday with a 10-0 loss at Dallas Jesuit. Only one of the runs HHS conceded was earned.

The Jags will return to action on Thursday, opening the Heritage Tournament against Alvarado at 4:30 p.m. and Saginaw Chisholm Trail at 7 p.m. They will play Corsicana at 7 p.m. Friday and River Oaks Castleberry at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Jags will open district play at HHS against Ferris next Friday, March 18.