Panthers come out winners in first action

Mirror report

The Midlothian baseball Panthers suffered a few bumps along the way in their belated season-opening weekend, but they capped an overall winning run at the Robert Dulin Memorial Tournament on Saturday afternoon with an 8-2 victory over the Waxahachie Indians at Richards Park.

The Panthers scored three runs in the top of the first inning and never trailed. Braiden Petty and Blaine Bradshaw each had two hits and an RBI, and Jackson Wyatt and Gavin Grisham each drove in two. Connor Adams and Fletcher Newman combined on a three-hitter over five innings.

Following the previous weekend’s cancellation because of the wintry weather, the season opened on a down note for the Panthers in a 13-2 loss to Mansfield Legacy on Thursday at the WHS diamond. MHS managed seven hits, including doubles by Kyzer Harrington and Wyatt, but the Panthers committed four errors. Only six of the 13 Legacy runs were earned.

Later Thursday, the Panthers (3-2) rebounded for their first “W” of the year, 7-5, against Tyler Legacy. Leading the way were Austin Kyle, who was 2-for-3 with four RBI; and Jacob Drake, who went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks, an RBI and two runs scored. Starter Colton Clawson allowed one run on two hits through five innings, with Carter Worman throwing the last two innings.

On Friday at Richards Park, a 10-run bottom of the third by Birdville made for a forgettable 14-0 loss as the Panthers committed six errors in the game.

But the day ended happily for MHS, as Petty’s walk-off bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the fifth delivered a 7-6 victory over Forney. Harrington tripled in a run as MHS was held to four hits but capitalized on 12 walks. Patrick Hudson went the full five innings for the win.

Next up for the Panthers is the Drew Medford Memorial Tournament. They will take on Hurst L.D. Bell at Mansfield Summit on Thursday at 1:30 p.m., then will travel to Fort Worth Country Day to play Country Day at 11 a.m. and Weatherford at 1:30 p.m. The Panthers will close out against Arlington Martin at Summit on Saturday at 11 a.m.

District 14-5A play will begin next Tuesday, March 15, at Ronnie Clanton Field against Ennis at 7 p.m.