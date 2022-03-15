Jags win pair in own tourney

Mirror report

The Heritage High School baseball team was able to work around Friday’s inclement weather and get all four scheduled games in the Heritage Tournament in the books, finishing with two wins, a tie and a loss.

The Jaguars (6-4-1) concluded the tournament on Saturday with a 4-4 draw against Corsicana and a 4-1 win over Castleberry at the HHS diamond.

Against Castleberry, freshman Carter Rutenbar was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, and also pitched six innings for the win, striking out 10 and allowing one run on five singles. Roman Carriaga also batted 2-for-3 and Wayne Tackett tossed a hitless seventh inning for the save.

Earlier Saturday, the Jags battled to a tie against likely future district mate Corsicana. Carriaga and Carter Pace each batted 2-for-3 with a double, Aiden Morris and Zane Klish added extra-base hits and Andrew Graham held the Tigers to two earned runs on six hits in a no-decision.

On Thursday night, HHS scored six runs in the bottom of the first and cruised to an 8-3 victory over Alvarado. Klish was 2-for-4 with two RBI, and Braedyn Paty struck out nine in five innings for the win.

The Jags opened the tournament with a 9-7 loss to Saginaw Chisholm Trail on Thursday afternoon after taking a 6-5 lead into the fifth inning. Sam Sinclair tripled and had two RBI.

The Jags will open district play at HHS against Ferris on Friday at 7 p.m. They will travel to Corsicana on Saturday for a non-district game starting at noon, then will visit Ferris next Tuesday at 7 p.m.