Panthers bog down in Medford tournament

Mirror report

MANSFIELD — Plagued by bad weather, the Midlothian baseball Panthers couldn’t keep the momentum going from the previous week as they finished with two ties and a loss in the Drew Medford Memorial Tournament last weekend.

The Panthers on Thursday allowed four first-inning runs to Hurst L.D. Bell, but scord two runs in each of the second and third innings to salvage a 4-4 draw that was called after five innings because of a time limit. Braiden Petty was 2-for-2 with a triple, a walk, a stolen base, a sacrifice fly and three RBI in the leadoff hole, and Colton Clawson pitched all five innings and didn’t allow an earned run, scattering eight hits.

After Friday’s frigid weather scuttled the day's tournament schedule, the Panthers (3-3-2) returned to the diamond on Saturday morning against host Mansfield Summit and once again came from behind to salvage a tie, 5-5, in six innings. Gavin Grisham doubled and walked twice as MHS was held to three hits. Four Panther pitchers combined to limit Summit to four earned runs on eight hits.

The Panthers concluded the weekend later Saturday with an 11-4 loss to Arlington after allowing seven runs in the top of the first inning. The bottom third of the MHS lineup was productive as Cole Cruz, Patrick Hudson and Michael Gray each finished with two hits.

The Panthers were scheduled to open District 14-5A play on Tuesday evening against Ennis at Ronnie Clanton Field. They will make the return trip to Ennis on Friday and will travel to Red Oak next Tuesday, with both games set for a 7 p.m. first pitch.