Baseball Jags open district slate with rout

Mirror report

The Heritage baseball Jaguars found themselves in an early close battle with visiting Ferris in the district opener on Friday night, but once the offense ignited, the Hags pulled away for a 12-1 six-inning run-rule victory at the HHS diamond.

The game was tied 1-1 after three innings, but after Heritage edged ahead in the fourth, the Jags took command with three runs in the fifth and seven in the sixth.

HHS senior Andrew Graham turned in his best mound performance of the season to date, allowing one run on five hits in six innings. Graham struck out eight and walked two, and 53 of his 81 pitches were strikes.

The Jags hammered out 16 hits as Graham, Hunter Trojacek and Rylan Figueroa all went 3-for-4. Jason Barela, Zane Klish and Carter Rutenbar chipped in with two hits each.

The Yellowjackets broke on top in the first inning on a Jarius Crawford RBI single, but the Jags — after stranding five base runners in the first two innings — tied it in the third as Figueroa singled home Sam Sinclair. In the fourth, Rutenbar tripled and scored on Barela’s hit for a 2-1 HHS lead.

HHS (8-4-1, 1-0) returned to action on Saturday morning with a short trip to Maypearl and scored twice in the top of the seventh to pull out a 2-1 non-district victory.

Rutenbar got the win on the hill with four shutout innings of relief, allowing two hits. Figueroa pitched the first three innings and allowed a run on three hits.

The Jags had only three hits, but Wayne Tackett had two of them, going 2-of-3 with the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh drove Sinclair in. A dropped third strike earlier in the inning allowed courtesy runner Cade Welch to score to tie the game.

Maypearl took a 1-0 edge in the third inning on an Avery Escamilla RBI single.

The Jags were scheduled to travel to Ferris on Tuesday night to finish the home-and-home series. They will visit Carrollton Ranchview on Friday night and will host the Wolves next Tuesday, with both games starting at 7 p.m. In between, the Jags will travel to China Spring on Saturday for a 1 p.m. non-district first pitch.