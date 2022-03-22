Panthers sweep Ennis in 14-5A series

Mirror report

The Midlothian Panthers got District 14-5A baseball action off to a thrilling start as they swept a home-and-home series against the Ennis Lions, riding strong pitching performances to win each game by one run.

The Panthers started the week last Tuesday with a 3-2 win at Ronnie Clanton Field, as Colton Clawson struck out 12 in a complete-game win. Clawson held Ennis to two runs on three hits and didn’t walk a batter.

The Panthers took the lead in the bottom of the fifth as Jackson Wyatt’s sacrifice fly to center allowed Patrick Hudson to score from third. Hudson had led off with a walk and advanced on two sacrifice bunts.

MHS took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on Blaine Bradshaw’s run-scoring double and Austin Kyle’s RBI fielder’s choice, before the Lions tied it up in the fourth. Gavin Grisham and Braiden Petty also had hits for MHS.

On Friday, the Panthers (5-3-2, 2-0) made the return trip to Ennis and held off the Lions late, winning 4-3. Kyle started and went 5 1/3 innings for the win, allowing three runs on six hits. Fletcher Newman closed out with 1 2/3 hitless innings to earn a save.

In another pitchers’ duel, the Panthers were held to four hits, including two by Grisham, who finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

MHS scored three runs in the top of the second on a two-run error and a Hudson sac fly, and added another in the fourth on Grisham’s run-scoring hit. Ennis began to chip away, scoring single tallies in the third, fourth and sixth innings, but Newman slammed the door shut with a 1-2-3 seventh.

The Panthers were scheduled to start another district home-and-home series against Red Oak on Tuesday night on the road. They will host the Hawks at Ronnie Clanton Field on Friday at 7 p.m., then will stay home on Saturday to play Mansfield Lake Ridge in a non-district tilt at 1 p.m. before hosting Corsicana next Tuesday at 7 p.m.