HHS baseball enjoys a winning week

Mirror report

Last week was a very good week for Heritage baseball, as the Jaguars went 3-0 to remain undefeated in the early part of district play.

The Jags traveled to Ferris on Wednesday and completed a home-and-home sweep of Ferris, beating the Yellowjackets, 6-3. HHS scored all of its runs in the third and fourth innings, plating three in each inning.

The bottom of the lineup led the way for the Jags (11-4-1, 3-0) as Wayne Tackett finished 2-for-2 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored. Andrew Graham and Sam Sinclair each doubled in the victory, and Rylan Figueroa scored two runs.

Braedyn Paty and Tackett combined on a four-hitter. Paty pitched the first four innings and struck out nine, but with his pitch count at 83, Paty was lifted for Tackett to start the fifth and Tackett earned a save.

The Jags next traveled to Carrollton Ranchview for the first end of a home-and-home against the Wolves on Friday, and HHS never trailed in a 5-1 victory as the Jags scored three times in the top of the first.

The Graham show was in full effect on Friday, as the senior righthander fired a complete-game four-hitter with 10 strikeouts, one walk and no earned runs allowed. Graham also led HHS at the dish, batting 3-for-4 with a homer, two RBI and a run.

The Jags committed three errors in the field as Ranchview scored a run in the sixth, but HHS atoned by turning two double plays.

HHS wrapped up a winning weekend with a 6-2 extra-inning non-district win at China Spring. The Jags tied the game at 2-all in the top of the seventh inning, then scored four runs in the top of the eighth.

Figueroa, Hunter Trojacek and Jason Barela each had two hits, Carter Pace had two RBI and Tackett scored two runs. Tackett got the win on the hill in relief of starter Carter Rutenbar, who pitched the first four innings.

Barela’s squeeze bunt turned into a hit as Tackett scored from third to tie the game in the seventh. In the eighth, Graham put HHS on top with a liner to score Sinclair, who had led off with a double. A three-run error resulted in the Jags padding their lead, and Tackett retired the Cougars in order in the bottom of the eighth.

The Jags were scheduled to complete the Ranchview series on Tuesday night at HHS. They will open the month of April at Kennedale on Friday and will host the Wildcats next Tuesday, with both games starting at 7 p.m.