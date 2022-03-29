Panthers run district record to 4-0

Mirror report

The Midlothian Panthers extended their successful opening to their district schedule last week, but their jets were cooled by a non non-district setback on Saturday afternoon.

The Panthers notched their second home-and-home series sweep in as many weeks, riding a three-hit complete-game shutout by Colton Clawson to a 3-0 win in last Tuesday’s game at Ronnie Clanton Field. Clawson struck out 10 and walked one.

MHS scored single runs in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings. Kyzer Harrington’s sacrifice fly opened the scoring, and an inning later another sac fly by Blaine Bradshaw made it 2-0. In the fifth, Harrington collected his second RBI on a single to right, scoring Patrick Hudson.

On Friday, the scene shifted to Red Oak, and MHS walked away with a 9-4 victory. After grabbing a 3-2 edge in the fourth, the Panthers scored six times in the final two innings to secure the win.

Hudson finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored as MHS had eight hits as a team. Austin Kyle went 5 1/3 innings for the win, holding the Hawks to no earned runs on six singles. Fletcher Newman closed out for the save.

Hudson scored on a wild pitch with two out in the top of the fourth, giving MHS the lead. In the sixth, the Panthers got an RBI single from Michael Gray to score Jonathan Davis, and Hudson stole home to make it 5-2. They sealed it in the seventh on a Bradshaw RBI hit, two errors and a wild pitch.

The week was not quite done, however, and the Panthers hosted Mansfield Lake Ridge for a non-district contest on Saturday, suffering an 8-4 loss as they let a 4-1 lead heading into the sixth inning evaporate.

Dakota Meadows was 2-for-3 on the day, while Newman added a triple and Hudson and Randy Tennyson each doubled. Five different pitchers saw mound action for MHS, with Connor Adams pitching a solid three shutout innings in the start.

The Panthers (7-4-2, 4-0) were scheduled to host Corsicana on Tuesday night to start a new District 14-5A home-and-home series. They will venture to Corsicana on Friday and will host Waco University at Ronnie Clanton Field next Tuesday. All games are set for first pitch at 7 p.m.