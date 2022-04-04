Jags on cruise control in district play

Mirror report

KENNEDALE — The Heritage baseball Jaguars extended their winning streak to eight games on Friday night as they rode a three-hit shutout by senior ace Andrew Graham to a 4-0 victory over Kennedale in District 10-4A play.

All three hits allowed by Graham were singles. Graham struck out 10 and walked two, and 75 of his 108 pitches went for strikes.

The Jags got big hits at clutch times. Hunter Trojacek was 2-for-3 with a solo homer; freshman Carter Rutenbar tripled and scored two runs; and Rylan Figueroa and Jason Barela added RBI hits.

After a scoreless pair of innings, the Jags took the lead in the top of the third as Rutenbar led off the inning with a triple and scored from third on a wild pitch. HHS made it 2-0 in the fourth on Trojacek’s two-out solo blast to left after a seven-pitch battle.

The Jags (13-4-1, 5-0) added two insurance tallies in the seventh with back-to-back RBI hits by Barela and Figueroa, scoring Rutenbar and Roman Cariaga respectively after each had walked.

Last Tuesday night, the Jags did all their damage in the first three innings as they cruised to a 12-1 run-rule win over Carrollton Ranchview on the HHS home diamond, sweeping the home-and-home series from the Wolves.

Braeden Paty took the rubber for HHS and held Ranchview to one run on three hits. After conceding a run in the top of the first, Paty settled in and fanned 10 while walking two in five complete innings.

Wayne Tackett batted 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI, and Trojacek was 2-for-2 with two RBI and a run scored to lead the Jags’ nine-hit attack. HHS also stole seven bases in seven attempts, led by Barela with a pair of swipes.

HHS scored three runs in the first, five in the second and four more in the third.

The Jags were scheduled to finish the series with Kennedale at home on Tuesday night. They will open the second half of district play against Ferris, traveling to Ferris on Friday and hosting the Yellowjackets next Tuesday. They will also host Benbrook on Saturday night in a non-district game. All three games are set for a 7 p.m. first pitch.