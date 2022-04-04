Baseball Panthers drop pair to Tigers

Mirror report

After opening District 14-5A play at 4-0, the Midlothian Panthers finally ran into a likely contender for the top spot last week as Corsicana swept both games of their home-and-home series.

Recovering from a completely forgettable 15-0 loss at Ronnie Clanton Field last Tuesday, the Panthers suffered the other extreme of frustration — a 2-1 extra-inning walk-off loss to the Tigers — on Friday night in Corsicana.

Corsicana scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to end a tremendous pitchers’ duel. A walk, an errant throw on a bunt, a successful sacrifice bunt and a sac fly won it for the Tigers.

Austin Kyle, Connor Adams and Fletcher Newman combined to hold Cana to one hit, but the Panthers committed six errors on the night. Miguel Luevano led off the first inning with a bunt single, and that was it for the Tigers.

The Tigers broke on top in the bottom of the second on an error, but MHS scored the tying run in the top of the sixth as Patrick Hudson scrambled home on an error off the bat of Blaine Bradshaw. The Panthers stranded the potential go-ahead run in scoring position in both the sixth and eighth innings.

Hudson and Cole Cruz had the only two singles for the Panthers.

On Tuesday at home, it was still somewhat of a game after four innings with Cana on top 5-0 — but the bottom fell out in the top of the fifth as the Tigers sent 12 batters to the plate and scored 10 runs in the inning. Four errors, a wild pitch and a passed ball didn’t help matters.

Cruz and Michael Gray had the only two Panther hits.

The Panthers (7-6-2, 4-2) were scheduled to begin a district series against Waco University on Tuesday night at Ronnie Clanton Field.

They will travel to Waco’s Veterans Park for the second game of the series at 7 p.m., and will host Lewisville Hebron in a non-district game on Saturday at noon. MHS will start another 14-5A series against Cleburne at home next Tuesday at 7 p.m.