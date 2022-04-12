Bats on display as Panthers go 3-0

Mirror report

The Midlothian High School baseball team bounced back nicely from the previous Friday’s walk-off loss against the No. 3-ranked team in Class 5A, as a resurgent offense carried the Panthers to three wins.

In District 14-5A play, the Panthers pounded Waco University twice via the 5-inning mercy rule, winning 16-0 at Ronnie Clanton Field last Tuesday and 17-4 in Waco on Friday night. On Saturday at home, they capped the week by outslugging Class 6A Lewisville Hebron, 13-11.

Blaine Bradshaw and Kyzer Harrington were the breakout stars of last Tuesday’s five-inning run-rule win as each finished with a double, a triple, five RBI and two runs scored. Braiden Petty added two hits, three runs scored and an RBI, Patrick Hudson added two RBI and Cole Cruz doubled in a run.

Colton Clawson and Will Scesney partnered in the clean sheet on the mound, with Clawson pitching the first three innings. MHS removed all suspense with six runs in the first and nine more in the second.

In Waco on Friday, the bats were almost equally on point as the Panthers scored at least one run in all five innings played.

MHS finished with 14 hits, including five doubles, and spread the offense around. Petty, Bradshaw, Cruz and Jackson Wyatt each ended up with two hits; Skyler Fields had three RBI; and Cruz and Fletcher Newman each drove home a pair.

Austin Kyle got the start and the win, striking out six over four innings. Carter Worman finished up with an inning of relief.

The Panthers got a test on Saturday against Hebron, and had to withstand a four-run rally in the top of the seventh to close out the visiting Hawks. With the potential tying run at the plate, pitcher Hudson induced a fly ball to Jonathan Davis in right to seal the win.

Hudson wound up with a 3-for-3 day at the plate with a walk, two RBI and two runs scored. Harrington finished with a double, a walk, and four RBI on the day; Petty was 2-for-2 with an RBI; and Fields added a triple and an RBI.

Four pitchers saw mound action for MHS, with Ryan McDonald having the most success with two innings of scoreless one-hit relief.

MHS had seemingly taken command with a nine-run fourth inning to lead 13-2, but the Hawks had other ideas, getting back into the game with a five-run fifth.

The Panthers (10-6-2, 6-2) were scheduled to start another 14-5A series against Cleburne at home on Tuesday night.

They will travel to Cleburne on Friday at 7 p.m., will step out of district for a doubleheader at Ronnie Clanton Field against Mansfield Summit at 1 p.m. on Saturday, and then will enjoy the next seven days off as their district bye hits. They will host Fort Worth Trimble Tech on Saturday, April 23 at noon.

The Panthers’ regular season will conclude with a district home-and-home series against Joshua, with a road game April 26 and the regular-season finale at home April 29.