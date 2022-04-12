HHS draws closer to district baseball crown

Mirror report

The surging Heritage High School baseball team won three more games last week and got a no-hitter from senior Andrew Graham along the way as the Jaguars powered their way closer to a District 10-4A championship.

The highlight of the weekend was a 15-0 five-inning rout of Ferris on the road Friday night. Graham went all five innings and struck out 10, walking two. Two Ferris players reached base on errors and a fifth got aboard on a dropped third strike, but all five base runners were stranded.

At the plate, the Jags (16-4-1, 7-0) had 11 hits and broke the game wide open with a 10-run fourth inning. Jason Barela was 2-for-3 with a solo homer, a double and three runs scored.

Graham helped his own cause by batting 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI; and Sam Sinclair and freshman Carter Rutenbar each added two hits for the Jags, who received votes in this week’s Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 4A poll.

The Jags came back to HHS on Saturday and notched a 6-2 non-district victory over Benbrook. Leading the way was Hunter Trojacek with a 2-for-2 day, including a double and three RBI. Wayne Tackett and Sinclair each chipped in with a pair of safeties.

Rutenbar and Caden Thorne combined on a two-hitter, allowing no earned runs. Rutenbar started on the bump and worked the first five innings for the win, and Thorne finished up.

HHS started the week off with a 3-2 squeaker over Kennedale, scoring single tallies in each of the first, third and fourth innings and then holding off a late Wildcat charge.

Braedyn Paty struck out 11 over 5 1/3 innings for the win, and Tackett put out the fire in the sixth after Paty neared his pitch count limit. Tackett ended the ending by tagging out a Kennedale runner at home on a throw from catcher Rutenbar as the runner was attempting to steal home.

Tackett then tossed a scoreless seventh for the save, striking out the last batter with the potential winning runs in scoring position.

The Jags only generated five hits, but three of them were doubles by Barela, Trojacek and Rylan Figueroa.

The Jags were scheduled to finish the series with Ferris by hosting the Yellowjackets on Tuesday night, weather permitting. They will play host to Carrollton Ranchview on Friday at 7 p.m., then will step out of district to travel to Red Oak on Saturday at 1 p.m. before going to Ranchview for the return engagement next Tuesday at 7 p.m.