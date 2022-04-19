Panthers hit rough patch in Cleburne series

Mirror report

A non-district win at home helped the Midlothian Panthers clear out the bad taste of a hard-fought but ultimately stinging two-game sweep at the hands of Cleburne in District 14-5A action last week.

The Panthers scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning to break a 1-all tie, and they held on for a 4-3 victory over Mansfield Summit on Saturday afternoon at Ronnie Clanton Field.

Five different pitchers combined for a four-hitter for the Panthers (11-8-2, 6-4), with Fletcher Newman getting credit for the win with two perfect innings. Gunner McBride tossed the final 1 2/3 innings for the save and set down all five batters faced.

Kyzer Harrington was 2-for-3 with a run scored, Blaine Bradshaw doubled, and Patrick Hudson and Ryan McDonald each drove in a run for MHS. McDonald’s groundout scored Dakota Meadows to knot the score in the second after Summit took the initial lead.

In the third, Michael Gray scored on a bunt single by Harrington and a throwing error, then Hudson singled home Harrington and pinch runner Jackson Wyatt scored on a wild pitch for a 4-1 advantage.

The district series was well-pitched, but the Panthers came up short with a 4-3 home loss on Wednesday and a 2-0 shutout at Cleburne on Friday.

In Wednesday’s game, which was a make-up contest because of last Tuesday’s weather, all the scoring occurred in the first inning, with Cleburne opening with a four-run top of the inning and MHS answering with three.

The Panthers were held to three singles — one each by Gavin Grisham, Hudson and Wyatt. Grisham singled home Gray and Braiden Petty, and Hudson drove in Bradshaw with a hit, all in the bottom of the first. Wyatt was stranded at third representing the tying run in the fourth.

On Friday in Cleburne, MHS’ Austin Kyle and Cleburne’s Pete Martinez settled into a pitchers’ duel that lasted until the bottom of the sixth, when the Yellowjackets broke through for the only two runs of the night. Harrington tripled, and Gray and Hudson singled for the only Panther hits. Kyle finished with a two-hitter in the tough-luck loss.

With the way the district schedule is set up, the Panthers will go a full week without any games because of the district bye. Their next action won’t be until this Saturday, when they will host Fort Worth Trimble Tech in a non-district contest starting at noon.

The Panthers’ regular season will conclude with a district home-and-home series against Joshua, with a road game next Tuesday night and the regular-season finale at home Friday, April 29.