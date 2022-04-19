Strong pitching carries Jags to 2 shutouts

Mirror report

RED OAK — After suffering their first District 10-4A loss of the season, the Heritage Jaguars got back up on the horse with back-to-back shutout victories on the weekend, including a 1-0 masterpiece on Saturday against future Class 5A district rival Red Oak.

Freshman Carter Rutenbar got the start and went 6 1/3 innings for the win, holding Red Oak to three singles. Sophomore Wayne Tackett got the last two outs to earn a save.

The only run of the day was scored in the top of the third inning as Tackett drove in Cade Welch with a sacrifice fly. Jason Barela and Andrew Graham each had two hits for the Jags (18-5-1, 8-1).

On Friday night, it was Graham’s turn to work the mound, and with the game in hand, the senior ace got an early hook as the Jags beat Carrollton Ranchview on the HHS diamond, 8-0. Graham allowed one hit and fanned six in four innings, while Roman Vazquez worked two innings and Austin Walts pitched the seventh.

Barela finished 3-for-3 with two RBI and two stolen bases, and Zane Klish had two RBI and a run scored.

The Jags fell behind Ferris early last Tuesday and almost made it back, but dropped a 3-2 decision to split the home-and-home series with the Yellowjackets. HHS had only three hits, with Klish getting two of them.

Carter Pace had a pinch single and scored on a wild pitch in the seventh inning as the Jags mounted a rally, but the game ended on a called strikeout with Tackett representing the tying run at second.

The Jags were scheduled to finish the series with Ranchview on the road on Tuesday night. They will play their final district series of the year against Kennedale at home Friday for Senior Night and on the road next Tuesday. In between, they will host Mansfield High in yet another non-district Saturday game at noon.