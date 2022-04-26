Jags keep plowing toward postseason

Mirror report

The District 10-4A champion Heritage Jaguars show no signs of slowing down as they power into the postseason.

The Jags notched three more victories last week to put the finishing touches on their district title. The most impressive of the three might have been Saturday’s 8-2 non-district win over Class 6A Mansfield High on the HHS home diamond.

Andrew Graham and Hunter Trojacek each had two hits and Rylan Figueroa drove in a pair of runs for HHS. Roman Cariaga and freshman Carter Rutenbar added a double leach and Jason Barela tripled.

The Jags (21-5-1, 10-1) went with weekend mainstay Rutenbar, who held Mansfield to a run on two hits over five innings. Wayne Tackett tossed the final two frames.

The Jags never trailed after getting on the board in the first and third innings. They finished the game on a final kick with four runs in the sixth inning.

HHS started last week with an 8-2 district win over Carrollton Ranchview on the road, finishing a season sweep. Figueroa and Caden Thorne shared mound duties, with Figueroa firing the first three innings.

The Jags finished with 13 hits, led by Barela, who was 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple, two RBI and two runs scored. Figueroa also homered and was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Graham and Trojacek also had two hits.

On Friday, HHS opened its final home-and-home series of the year with a 14-4 six-inning run-rule victory over Kennedale. Sam Sinclair was 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and a run scored; while Trojacek was also 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and two runs scored. Austin Walts added a triple and Graham drove in a pair.

Graham struck out eight over five innings to take the win, allowing one earned run on five hits. Thorne pitched the sixth in relief.

The Jags were scheduled to end the regular season on Tuesday night at Kennedale. They will open the Class 4A Region II playoffs next week, with details to be determined.