Panthers blank Trimble Tech at home

Mirror report

It was a slow week for the Midlothian Panthers as they hit their district bye, so the team had to be chomping at the bit as they hosted Fort Worth Trimble Tech in a non-district game on Saturday at Ronnie Clanton Field.

The seven-day wait for their next game was worth it as six Panther pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout in a 3-0 victory. Austin Kyle pitched the first two innings and Colton Clawson, Fletcher Newman, Will Scesney, Ryan McDonald and Patrick Hudson each got an inning on the hill.

MHS (12-8-2, 6-4) spread its offense around with six players getting one hit each. Hudson had the biggest, a two-run triple in the third inning that scored Braiden Petty and Michael Gray to put the Panthers on the board. Hudson scored on Blaine Bradshaw’s sacrifice fly to make it 3-0, and that’s how the game ended.

The Panthers’ regular season wraps up this week with a district home-and-home series against Joshua, with a road game scheduled for Tuesday night and the regular-season finale at Ronnie Clanton Field on Friday at 7 p.m.