HHS warms up for playoffs with win

The 10-4A champion Heritage Jaguars dropped a meaningless district finale at Kennedale on Tuesday night, then warmed up for the playoffs on their home diamond with a 5-1 victory over Class 3A Tolar on Friday night.

The Jags (22-6-1, 10-2) took the lead for good with two runs in the second inning and three in the third.

Hunter Trojacek was 2-for-3 for the Jags, and Carter Pace drove in a pair of runs. Andrew Graham pitched the first three innings for the win, with Carter Rutenbar and Wayne Tackett each getting two innings of work in relief.

The Rattlers struck first, but HHS scored two runs to go in front for good in the second as Pace was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Rylan Figueroa followed with a walk to force in another run.

In the third, Zane Klish had an RBI on a fielder’s choice, Roman Cariaga singled in a run and Pace fined a single to center to conclude the scoring on the night.

The Jags will face Van Alstyne in the Class 4A Region II bi-district round at R.L. Turner High School in Carrollton. Game 1 is set for Friday at 7 p.m., with Games 2 and 3 to be played on Saturday starting at 1 p.m.

Last Tuesday at Kennedale, the Jags had little to play for with the 10-4A title already in the bag. The Wildcats scored five runs in the first inning and that was enough as HHS committed four errors.

Figueroa was 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, Graham batted 2-for-4 with a triple, and Rutenbar doubled and scored two runs for the Jags.

HHS scored three runs in the second inning as Austin Walts doubled in a run, and Figueroa and Tackett followed with RBI singles. In the fourth, Tackett tacked on a sacrifice fly for an RBI.