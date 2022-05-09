Forney rallies to end Panthers’ season

Mirror report

With a 1-0 series lead following Colton Clawson’s complete-game shutout and coming back to Ronnie Clanton Field on Saturday, the Midlothian Panthers were in good position in their Class 5A Region II bi-district matchup against Forney.

The Jackrabbits’ bats, however, were too much for the Panthers to overcome, and the season ended for MHS with losses of 15-2 and 11-1 in the final two games of the series.

The Panthers (13-12-2) scored both of their runs in Saturday’s Game 2 in the first inning as Michael Gray doubled and scored on an error off the bat of Patrick Hudson, and Hudson in turn scored from second on an error on a Blaine Bradshaw grounder to third.

The Jackrabbits, though, took control in the next half-inning with five runs. They added one in the fourth, five in the sixth and four more in the seventh, finishing with 14 hits on the game.

The result forced a deciding Game 3, and it was a competitive contest right up until the bottom of the sixth, when it all fell apart for the Panthers. Forney scored nine runs to end the game on the run rule on seven hits, two walks and a hit-by-pitch.

An error on a Bradshaw grounder allowed Hudson to score in the top of the first, giving MHS a 1-0 edge before Forney scored two in the third to take the lead. That was all the scoring until the disastrous sixth.

In Game 1 on Friday in Forney, the Panthers won, 2-0, on Clawson’s four-hit shutout. MHS had the benefit of only one base hit, Kyzer Harrington’s single in the top of the first inning.

MHS took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Dakota Meadows scored on a double play ball and added one more in the seventh when pinch runner Dalton Dick was safe on a play at the plate on a Braiden Petty grounder to short.

Forney advanced to play the winner of the Nacogdoches-Mount Pleasant series this weekend in the area round. Those two teams were tied going into Monday’s Game 3.