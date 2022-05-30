MVP Graham leads HHS all-district citations

Mirror report

Heritage High School senior righthanded pitcher Andrew Graham was named Most Valuable Player for the second year in a row by the coaches in District 10-4A in all-district voting that was announced last week.

Graham was undefeated on the mound for almost two complete seasons, going 10-0 as a junior in 2021 and staying that way until his final start in Game 1 of the bi-district playoffs against Van Alstyne, in which he pitched a complete game and struck out 11. Graham has signed to play baseball at Texas Wesleyan University.

Freshman Carter Rutenbar received the very high honor of Offensive Most Valuable Player in his first varsity season. With a fastball already in the upper 80s and a pop time of less than 2 seconds behind the plate, Rutenbar is a player to watch for the next three years at HHS.

Junior Jason Barela, who is also a standout football player, was named Utility Most Valuable Player; and sophomore Wayne Tackett was named Newcomer of the Year.

Infielder Rylan Figueroa, outfielder Zane Klish, and pitchers Braedyn Paty and Kaden Thorne were all first-team all-district selections.

Second-team all-district honors went to outfielder Sam Sinclair, outfielder Austin Walts and catcher Roman Cariaga.

Heritage ended the season with a record of 22-8-1, winning the District 10-4A championship.