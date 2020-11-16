Jags rally past Decatur in OT

Mirror report

A huge fourth-quarter rally on Saturday lifted the Heritage High School girls’ basketball team from nine points down to a 44-42 overtime non-district victory over the Decatur Lady Eagles on Saturday afternoon at the HHS main gymnasium.

Decatur took a 33-24 led into the final eight minutes of regulation before the Jaguars outscored the Lady Eagles 14-5 to force overtime and then take the win. The Jags trailed 15-9 at the end of the first and 24-14 at halftime.

Jerzie Bryant led Heritage (3-1) with 16 points, followed by Elizabeth Schmidt with 10, Elize Stafford with nine, Kora Huff with seven, Grace Sweeney with two and Cayla Williams with two.

On Friday, the Jags took on 1A powerhouse Lipan and found plenty of fight in the much-smaller school as Lipan took a 57-40 decision.

Bryant scored 13 to lead HHS, followed by Huff with six, Williams with four, Sweeney with two, Stafford with two and Ivy Preusser with one.

The Jags fell behind 19-5 at the end of the first quarter and never could catch up as Lipan led 31-16 at the half and 47-23 after three periods.

Last Tuesday, the Jags placed three players in double-digit scoring as they rolled past Fort Worth Dunbar, 59-29. Bryant had 15 points, Schmidt 14 and Huff 12 to lead the way.

Other scorers were Williams with six, Stafford and Sweeney with four each and Maddie Berumen and Preusser with two apiece.

HHS steadily pulled away after leading 14-9 at the end of one, outscoring Dunbar in every quarter.

The Jags were scheduled to travel to Robinson on Tuesday night. They will host Fort Worth Arlington Heights on Friday starting at 7:30 p.m., then will travel to China Spring on Saturday for a 12:30 p.m. tip before hosting Glen Rose next Tuesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.