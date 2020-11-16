Lady Panthers win home hoops opener

Mirror report

The Midlothian Lady Panthers jumped ahead by six points in the first eight minutes and maintained their margin the rest of the way as they beat Burleson Centennial, 42-37, last Tuesday in their home opener.

Kierra Middleton, who signed her national letter of intent last Wednesday to play Division I college basketball at Tulane, poured in 25 points to lead the Lady Panthers (1-2). Elise Jones added 10 points, followed by Kadia Ward with four, Bailey Davis with two and Aaniyah Hayes with one.

Alexis Mayner led Centennial with 15 points and Amyria Walker added 11.

The Lady Panthers led 14-8 at the end of the first quarter, but Centennial kept it close the rest of the way, staying within four points at the half and cutting the gap to two at the end of the third quarter before Middleton helped seal the outcome with six consecutive free throws.

On Saturday, the Lady Panthers got off to a cold start on the road at Wylie East, and suffered a 61-41 loss. Middleton led MHS with 15 points, followed by Jones with seven, Ward with four, Davis with three, Hayes with two and Halle Manwarren with two.

Wylie East jumped out to a 15-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Panthers were able to keep the game within a dozen or so points until the inal minutes, when the Lady Raiders pulled away.

LeAire Nicks led East with 16 points and Taylor Dailey added 12.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to host Mansfield in non-district play on Tuesday night, then will play a grueling stretch of four games in five days leading up to Thanksgiving break.

They will host Southlake Carroll on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Keller Timber Creek on Saturday at 12:30 p.m., then will travel to Waxahachie for a Monday afternoon game at 12:30 p.m. and will return home to host Mansfield Lake Ridge on Tuesday afternoon.