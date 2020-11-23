Jags pick up home win vs. Heights

Mirror report

Jerzie Bryant led three Heritage High School players in double figures with 15 points on Friday night as the Jaguars defeated Fort Worth Arlington Heights, 55-36, in non-district action at HHS.

Elise Stafford added 11 points and Kora Huff 10 for the Jags (5-2), who steadily widened their advantage throughout the game. Other scorers for HHS were Elizabeth Schmidt with nine, Cayla Williams with seven, and Maddie Berumen and Ivy Preusser with two each.

A’aliyah Martin scored 15 and Janyah Solomon added 10 for Heights.

HHS led 12-9 after the first eight minutes and widened the halftime lead to 30-21. In the third period, the Jags hit the accelerator and outscored Heights 15-6 for an 18-point lead headed into the fourth.

On Saturday, the Jags traveled south to China Spring and got off to a strong start, but couldn’t keep momentum in a 45-38 loss to the Lady Cougars. HHS led 11-4 after one, but China Spring fought back to nose ahead at the break, 19-17.

The Jags were scheduled to host unbeaten Glen Rose on Tuesday afternoon before a Thanksgiving break from the hardwood. They will host Fort Worth Southwest next Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Boys: HHS 63, Cleburne 42

The Heritage High School boys ended a long layoff on Saturday with a 63-42 non-district victory over Cleburne.

The Jags (2-0) had been idle since their Nov. 13 season-opening win against Stephenville. Heritage’s game at Kaufman scheduled for Saturday was canceled, so HHS and Cleburne moved up Monday’s scheduled game.

The Jags were scheduled to travel to Lake Dallas on Tuesday before decamping for the holiday. They will return to action next Tuesday at Forney at 7 p.m.