Panthers top Martin in overtime

After dropping a 10-point loss to Mansfield Summit on Nov. 14, the Midlothian Panthers bounced back strongly with a good week at MHS Arena, including a thrilling 58-56 overtime victory over Arlington Martin on Saturday afternoon.

After trailing by 13 points early in the second quarter, the Panthers mounted a rally and were able to nose ahead, 45-44, at the end of the third period. Regulation ended with both teams knotted at 53-all.

Senior Corbin Green led the way with 25 points and sophomore Kelton Williams added 20 points for MHS in the win. Other scorers were Gavin Crow and Luke Reynolds with six points each and Nathan Shepherd with one.

The Panthers (3-1) opened the week with a 75-53 home win over Killeen last Tuesday. Green poured in 26 points on 11-of-12 shooting, and Williams added 20 points to provide the bulk of the offense. Other scorers were Shepherd with 10, Reynolds with eight, Trevor Tobey with five, and Ovie Agigbe and Ben Huh with three points apiece.

The Panthers were scheduled to host Grand Prairie on Tuesday night. They will host McKinney on Saturday at 3 p.m. before traveling to Richland next Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. tip.

Girls win 2 at home

The Midlothian High School girls’ basketball team ran their record inside the friendly confines of MHS Arena to 3-0 and their overall record to 3-2 as they came away with a 52-28 non-district victory over Southlake Carroll on Friday.

The Lady Panthers outscored Carroll in every quarter, leading 11-7 at the end of the first and 23-15 at the half before putting it in high gear in the second half.

Kadia Ward led the scoring with 17 points for MHS, followed by Kierra Middleton with 10. Other scorers were Elise Jones with nine, Bailey Davis with six, Sheridan Silvers with four, Halle Manwarren with three, Aaniyah Hayes with two and Kacee Nixon with one.

Kaylen Riley led the Lady Dragons with 11 points.

The home floor was also very kind to the Lady Panthers last Tuesday as they battled back from an early fourth-quarter deficit and came away with a 45-40 non-district victory over Mansfield.

Middleton led the way this time with 23 points and was the only MHS player in double digits. Other scorers for the Lady Panthers were Silvers with nine, Manwarren with five, Jones with four, and Ward and Nixon with two each.

Mansfield zipped out to an 11-3 first-quarter lead and took a 22-15 lead into intermission. MHS outscored the Lady Tigers 30-18 in the second half but still trailed, 30-28, to start the fourth quarter.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to travel the short distance to Waxahachie on Monday afternoon and then host Mansfield Lake Ridge on Tuesday afternoon before entering the Thanksgiving holidays. They’ll return to action next Tuesday on the road against Colleyville Heritage.