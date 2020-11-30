Jags pull away for win at Lake Dallas

Mirror report

CORINTH — The Heritage High School boys’ basketball team improved their record to 3-0 last Tuesday, pulling away late for a 58-48 non-district road victory against Class 5A Lake Dallas.

The host Falcons opened up an early 13-6 led on the Jaguars, but HHS came alive in the second period, opening the quarter with five consecutive 3-pointers and outscoring Lake Dallas 17-9 to nose ahead at halftime, 23-22.

The game stayed close through the third, but the Jags opened the final eight minutes strong with three 3-pointers in a row to quickly take a 10-point lead that proved to be the winning margin.

The Jags were scheduled to travel to Forney on Tuesday night as they continue their run of games against higher-classification teams. They will host Fort Worth Arlington Heights on Friday night at 8 p.m., then will stay at home next Monday to play Waco Connally at 6:30 p.m.

Girls: Glen Rose 39, HHS 37

The HHS girls gave undefeated and Class 4A No. 7-ranked Glen Rose a scare last Tuesday, but fell just short in a 39-37 pre-Thanksgiving non-district loss.

Jerzie Bryant led the Jags with 16 points, followed by Maddie Berumen with seven, Kora Huff with six, Julianna Burrows with four and Elizabeth Schmidt with two.

The lead seesawed back and fourth the whole game, with HHS taking an early 11-10 lead and the Lady Tigers edging out to an 18-16 halftime lead.

The Jags (4-3) were slated to host Fort Worth Southwest on Tuesday night. They will travel to Arlington Bowie on Friday for a 6:30 p.m. tip and will host Waco University on Saturday at 12:30 p.m., before entertaining Kennedale at 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday at HHS.

After that, they will host Maypearl on Friday, Dec. 11 in their final non-district tune-up before opening 11-4A action on Dec. 15 at Alvarado.