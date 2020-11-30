No. 25 Lady Panthers add 2 more wins

Mirror report

The Class 5A No. 25-ranked Midlothian Lady Panthers put together back-to-back strong games last week, defeating neighboring rivals Waxahachie and Mansfield Lake Ridge before breaking for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Lady Indians put on a furious fourth-period comeback to make the game close at the end, but the Lady Panthers held on for a 45-41 win last Monday afternoon in non-district girls’ basketball action at Mike Turner Gymnasium.

The Lady Panthers led at halftime, 21-16, and used an 18-7 third quarter to put the game seemingly out of reach. But WHS responded with an 18-6 fourth quarter of its own to pull within four points.

Kadia Ward paced the Lady Panthers with 15 points. Other scorers were Elise Jones with nine, Bailey Davis with eight, Sheridan Silvers with six, Aaniyah Hayes with four and Bailey Probst with three.

Then last Tuesday afternoon, the Lady Panthers (5-2) returned home and held on for a 56-52 victory over Lake Ridge to start the holiday break off right. MHS steadily widened its lead through the first three quarters of the game before fending off a late charge.

Ward poured in 23 points to lead the Lady Panthers followed by Kierra Middleton with 13, Jones with eight, Davis with six, and Silvers and Kacee Nixon with three each.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to return to action on Tuesday night on the road against Colleyville Heritage in preparation for two tough games ahead. They will travel to 6A No. 4 Arlington Martin on Friday at 6:30 p.m. before hosting 5A No. 14 Royse City next Tuesday at MHS Arena at 6:30 p.m.

Boys split pair

Thanksgiving week was a mixed bag for the Panther boys basketball team, as they won before the holiday and suffered a loss immediately following.

Last Tuesday at MHS Arena, the Panthers picked up a 53-41 non-district victory over Grand Prairie. Leading the scoring was Nathan Shepherd with 15 points and Luke Reynolds with 14 including 10-of-13 from the foul line, while Corbin Green settled for eight points but was 4-of-5 from the floor.

Other scorers included Kelton Williams with six, Ovie Agbigbe with five, Ben Huh with three and Cooper Wyckoff with two.

On Saturday, however, the Clas 6A No. 14-ranked McKinney Lions came calling, and the Lions rolled to a 63-41 win despite seven Panther 3-point baskets. Williams led the way with 10 points, followed by Reynolds with seven, Green with six, Shepherd with five, the trio of Agbigbe, Wyckoff and Gavin Crow with three each, and Huh and Trevor Tobey with two apiece.

The Panthers shot just 31 percent (15-of-48) from the floor. Reynolds and Green each pulled down seven rebounds.and Green added three steals.

The Panthers (4-2) were scheduled to travel to Richland on Tuesday night. They’ll host a home back-to-back this weekend, with Wilmer-Hutchins coming to MHS Arena on Friday for an 8 p.m. tip and Mesquite Horn following at 3 p.m. on Saturday. They will also host Arlington Sam Houston at 8 p.m. next Tuesday.