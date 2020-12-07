HHS girls split games; boys go to 5-0

Mirror report

Last week was a mixed bag for the Heritage High School girls’ basketball team, with a rout followed by a close loss.

Last Tuesday, the Jaguars got 22 points from Jerzie Bryant to lead three players in double-digit scoring in a 60-16 home victory over Fort Worth Southwest. Kora Huff added 11 points and Cayla Williams 10.

Other scorers were Elizabeth Schmidt with seven, Grace Sweeney and Asia Purnell with four each, and Ivy Preusser with two.

Heritage took a 16-5 lead at the end of the first and never looked back as the Jags steadily expended their lead.

On Friday, the Jags (5-4) took a four-point lead into the fourth quarter, but fell to Arlington Bowie on the road, 56-50.

Bryant led the way with 16 points, followed by Huff with 13. Other scorers were Sweeney with seven, Purnell and Schmidt with six apiece, and Maddie Berumen with two. HHS outrebounded Bowie 45-35, but committed 19 turnovers to the Lady Vols’ 10.

The Jags’ home game against Waco University on Saturday was canceled.

HHS was scheduled to host Kennedale on Tuesday night. The Jags will host Maypearl on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in their final prep for District 11-4A play, which begins next Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Alvarado at 7 p.m.

Boys: HHS 72, Palestine 63

The Heritage High School boys’ basketball team improved to 5-0 on Friday night with a 72-63 home non-district victory over Palestine.

Last Tuesday, the Jags traveled to Forney for a non-district tilt and came away with a 71-62 win. The Jackrabbits took a 12-10 edge early on, but HHS got rolling in the second period and outscored Forney 17-14 for a one-point lead at the break. The Jags took a 50-42 lead into the final eight minutes.

The Jags were outrebounded 36-28, but finished with 17 steals and shot 73 percent from the free-throw line to offset a cold night from the floor.

The Jags were scheduled to host a solid Waco Connally team on Monday night before embarking on three straight road games. They will travel to Corsicana on Friday night with a 6:30 p.m. tip, then will venture to Granbury on Saturday for a game that will start at 3 p.m. Next Tuesday, they will travel to Burleson for a 7 p.m. contest.

The Jags’ next home game is set for Dec. 18 against Class 4A No. 3-ranked Argyle.