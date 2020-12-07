Panthers add 2 wins at home

Mirror report

The Midlothian Panthers bounced back from a midweek loss at Richland to put two victories into the win column over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Panthers (6-3) came away with a 48-40 win over Mesquite Horn at MHS Arena. MHS made up for a cold night from the floor by making 17-of-20 free throws as a team.

Sophomore Kelton Williams led the way with 19 points, shooting 9-of-10 from the free-throw line, followed by Corbin Green with 13 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Other scorers for MHS were Gavin Crow with six, Ovie Agbigbe with five, Luke Reynolds with three and Trevor Tobey with two.

The Panthers also won at home on Friday night as they put away Wilmer-Hutchins, 66-49, behind 14 points and 12 boards from Green, who was a perfect 8-of-8 from the charity stripe and also had four assists and three blocks.

Williams and Tobey added 10 points each to reach double digits. Other scorers were Reynolds with nine, Cooper Wyckoff and Agbigbe with eight apiece, and Crow with four. The Panthers were 51 percent from the floor.

Last Tuesday on the road, the Panthers were flat in a 65-51 loss to Richland. Crow was the leading scorer this time with 14 points, followed by Agbigbe and Williams with 11 each, Green with eight and Reynolds with seven. The Panthers made 10 3-pointers, with Crow, Agbigbe and Williams nailing three apiece.

MHS was scheduled for a home non-district affair against Arlington Sam Houston on Tuesday night at MHS Arena. They will travel to Burleson Centennial on Friday night for an 8 p.m. tip, and will turn around on Saturday night with a home game against North Forney at 8 p.m.

The Panthers are off next Tuesday and will return to the hardwood on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 19 at home against Fort Worth Southwest.

Girls: MHS 52, Coll. Heritage 31

The Class 5A No. 25-ranked Lady Panthers (6-3) split two road games last week, winning convincingly over Colleyville Heritage and falling to 6A No. 4 Arlington Martin.

The Lady Panthers traveled to Colleyville last Tuesday for a battle of Lady Panthers and cruised to a 52-31 victory, outscoring Colleyville in all four quarters. MHS took a 17-12 lead after one and never looked back.

Kacee Nixon scored 11 points to lead MHS, followed by Bailey Probst with nine; Elise Jones, Sheridan Silvers and Bailey Davis with eight each; and Halle Manwarren and Kadia Ward with four each.

On Friday, the Lady Panthers traveled to Arlington Martin and gave the state-ranked Lady Warriors a battle before losing, 49-37.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to visit 5A No. 14 Royse City at MHS Arena on Tuesday night. They will entertain Cedar Hill on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in their final pre-district tilt. District 14-5A action begins next Friday, Dec. 18 at Joshua.