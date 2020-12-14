Panthers go 3-0 on the week

Mirror report

The Midlothian Panthers are still outside the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches statewide poll. But with another week or two like they just had, the Panthers could find themselves climbing the charts soon.

Kelton Williams led four Midlothian players in double figures with 19 points as the Panthers pulled away in the second half to win at Burleson Centennial, 68-57, on Friday night in a non-district game.

Corbin Green added 13 points for the Panthers (9-3), and Ovie Agbigbe and Luke Reynolds each netted 10 points. Other scorers for MHS were Gavin Crow with seven and Ben Huh, Cooper Wyckoff and Trevor Tobey with three points apiece.

The Panthers trailed early as Centennial held a 15-14 lead at the end of the first quarter and 34-32 at halftime. However, MHS outscored the Spartans 17-10 in the third quarter to go up by five, and widened the margin down the stretch.

Bryce Robinson led Centennial with 17 points.

On Saturday, the Panthers hosted North Forney and claimed a 54-45 victory, stretching their win streak to five games. Agbigbe led the way this time with 16 points, followed by Williams with 14 and Reynolds with 12. Green finished with nine points and six rebounds; and Wyckoff chipped in with three points.

MHS opened the week with a blowout win at MHS Arena against Arlington Sam Houston last Tuesday, 80-27. Wyckoff led the way with 14 points and a team-high four 3-pointers as MHS made 16 total as a team. Reynolds followed with 13 points, Agbigbe with 12 and Nathan Shepherd with 10. Other scorers were Williams with nine, Crow and Green with seven each, and Taylor Tobey and Huh with three each.

The Panthers were scheduled to travel to Aledo for a non-district game on Tuesday night. They will host Fort Worth Southwest on Saturday at 3 p.m. before breaking for the holidays. Their next game afterward will be their District 14-5A opener on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at Ennis at 3 p.m.