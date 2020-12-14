No. 24 Lady Panthers fall to MacArthur

Mirror report

The Class 5A No. 24-ranked Midlothian Lady Panthers began last week with a thrilling 56-54 overtime road victory over No. 17 Royse City, but on Friday, the Lady Panthers fell behind early and couldn’t catch up in a 53-40 non-district loss to Irving MacArthur at MHS Arena.

Sheridan Silvers was the only MHS player in double figures with 15 points. Other scorers were Bailey Davis with eight, Elise Jones with six, Aaniyah Hayes with five, Halle Manwarren with four and Kacee Nixon with three.

The Lady Panthers (8-4) trailed 14-7 after one, and couldn’t make up ground despite holding MacArthur to five points in the second period.

McArthur was lined up as a replacement for Cedar Hill, which canceled its game.

The Lady Panthers had a bye on Tuesday and will open District 14-5A play on Friday at Joshua beginning at 5:30 p.m. They will then be off for the Christmas holiday and will play again on Dec. 29 at Ennis at 6:15 p.m.